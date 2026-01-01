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Compact Cars, 4dr HB Auto SR, 4-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/98

2015 Nissan Micra

120,418 KM

Details Description

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Nissan Micra

SR

Watch This Vehicle
14014905

2015 Nissan Micra

SR

Location

Steele Auto Group

12 Lakelands Blvd., Halifax, NS B3S 1S8

902-455-0566

Contact Seller

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
120,418KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CK3CP1FL236432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lunar White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,418 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact Cars, 4dr HB Auto SR, 4-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/98

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Halifax Chrysler

12 Lakelands Blvd., Halifax, NS B3S 1S8

Call Dealer

902-455-XXXX

(click to show)

902-455-0566

Alternate Numbers
1-888-793-6264
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$6,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

902-455-0566

2015 Nissan Micra