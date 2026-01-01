$6,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Nissan Micra
SR
2015 Nissan Micra
SR
Location
Steele Auto Group
12 Lakelands Blvd., Halifax, NS B3S 1S8
902-455-0566
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
120,418KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CK3CP1FL236432
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lunar White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 120,418 KM
Vehicle Description
Compact Cars, 4dr HB Auto SR, 4-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/98
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Steele Auto Group
Halifax Chrysler
12 Lakelands Blvd., Halifax, NS B3S 1S8
Call Dealer
902-455-XXXX(click to show)
902-455-0566
Alternate Numbers1-888-793-6264
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Steele Auto Group
902-455-0566
2015 Nissan Micra