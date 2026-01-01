$14,990+ taxes & licensing
2015 RAM 1500
2015 RAM 1500
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 132,782 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat2015 Ram 1500 SLT4WD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 VVTVALUE MARKET PRICING!!.Awards:* Green Car Journal 2015 Green Truck of the Year * 2015 KBB.com 15 Best Family Cars * 2015 KBB.com Best Buy Awards FinalistBased on 2017 EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions and other factors.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Additional Features
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902-982-3808
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902-982-3808