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Recent Arrival!Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat2015 Ram 1500 SLT4WD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 VVTVALUE MARKET PRICING!!.Awards:* Green Car Journal 2015 Green Truck of the Year * 2015 KBB.com 15 Best Family Cars * 2015 KBB.com Best Buy Awards FinalistBased on 2017 EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions and other factors.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

2015 RAM 1500

132,782 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 RAM 1500

Watch This Vehicle
14102071

2015 RAM 1500

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
132,782KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7GT6FS744227

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 132,782 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat2015 Ram 1500 SLT4WD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 VVTVALUE MARKET PRICING!!.Awards:* Green Car Journal 2015 Green Truck of the Year * 2015 KBB.com 15 Best Family Cars * 2015 KBB.com Best Buy Awards FinalistBased on 2017 EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions and other factors.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Tires: P275/60R20 BSW AS

Additional Features

3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Granite Crystal Metallic
GVWR: 3 130 KGS (6 900 LBS)
DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Active Grille Shutters Electronic Shift
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G SLT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: GVWR: 3 130 kgs (6 900 lbs) Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Hemi Badge Heavy Duty Transmission Oil Cooler
WHEELS: 20" X 8" ALUMINUM -inc: Locking Lug Nuts Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS Full Size Temporary Use Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
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$14,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2015 RAM 1500