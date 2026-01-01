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Recent Arrival!Magnetic2016 Ford Edge TitaniumAWD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift 3.5L V6 Ti-VCTVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, AWD.Awards:* 2016 KBB.com Brand Image AwardsALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

2016 Ford Edge

151,445 KM

Details Description

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford Edge

Titanium

Watch This Vehicle
14075166

2016 Ford Edge

Titanium

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
151,445KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4K80GBC47087

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # PS7087
  • Mileage 151,445 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Magnetic2016 Ford Edge TitaniumAWD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift 3.5L V6 Ti-VCTVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, AWD.Awards:* 2016 KBB.com Brand Image AwardsALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
Quick Links
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$12,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2016 Ford Edge