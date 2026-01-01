$19,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 Toyota RAV4
LIMITED
2016 Toyota RAV4
LIMITED
Location
Steele Auto Group
3343 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5
902-407-8707
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour *GREY
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # N460888B
- Mileage 132,714 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Toyota RAV4 Limited | AWD Capability | Leather Interior | Heated Seats | MVI OnlyA comfortable, do-it-all SUV that fits Nova Scotia life well whether its a steady Highway 102 run or a relaxed evening drive along the South Shore, this RAV4 offers a practical mix of space, comfort, and confidence.The Limited trim sits at the top of the RAV4 lineup, bringing a more refined feel with added features while keeping Toyotas proven reliability. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, it delivers dependable performance and easy drivability, while the AWD system adds reassurance on uneven pavement and changing Maritime weather. With low mileage for its year, this is a strong value option that still feels well-kept and capable. Its a practical choice for everyday driving, offering good visibility, stable highway manners, and flexible cargo space for everything from groceries to weekend gear.Performance & SafetyAll-Wheel Drive system2.5L 4-cylinder engine with automatic transmissionTraction control systemVehicle stability controlBlind-spot monitoringPre-collision system4-wheel disc brakes with ABSComfort & TechHeated front seatsLeather upholsteryNavigation systemBackup cameraDual-zone automatic climate controlKeyless entry with push-button startPower liftgatePower sunroofContact Steele Subaru in Halifax to schedule a test drive and see if this RAV4 is the right fit a smart, well-equipped option for staying comfortable and confident on the road this summer.MVI ONLYThis vehicle is part of our MVI Only Used Cars inventory an affordable option for buyers who don't mind a little elbow grease. Like a fixer-upper home, these vehicles might need some TLC after purchase, but they've all been fully inspected and come with a valid 2-year Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Inspection (MVI). A copy of the inspection report and a list of any recommended or required work will be provided. We also include a Carfax Vehicle History Report for full transparency. These vehicles are priced for immediate sale and offer a great opportunity for the right buyer to get on the road at a budget-friendly price.Disclaimer: While every effort has been made to identify and disclose known or visible issues during our inspection process, additional repairs may be required. Symptoms such as warning lights, abnormal noises (including squeaks, rattles, or whines), or performance concerns may require further diagnosis. Please note that sealed components such as engines, transmissions, and clutches are not dismantled or internally inspected. It is the sole responsibility of the purchaser to address any repairs or maintenance needs beyond those required to meet the standards of a valid Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Inspection (MVI). We also recommend that purchasers obtain an independent inspection of the vehicle prior to purchase.All Wheel Drive, AWD, 11 Speakers, Alloy wheels, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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902-407-8707