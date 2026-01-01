Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival!Odometer is 659 kilometers below market average!Argus Brown Metallic2017 Audi A4 2.0T Progressivquattro 7-Speed Automatic S tronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSIVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 7-Speed Automatic S tronic, quattro, Leather.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

2017 Audi A4

129,893 KM

Details Description

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Audi A4

2.0T

Watch This Vehicle
14521447

2017 Audi A4

2.0T

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
129,893KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WAUBNAF49HN013982

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour EBONY BROWN
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # S15352C
  • Mileage 129,893 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Odometer is 659 kilometers below market average!Argus Brown Metallic2017 Audi A4 2.0T Progressivquattro 7-Speed Automatic S tronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSIVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 7-Speed Automatic S tronic, quattro, Leather.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2019 Buick Encore Preferred for sale in Dartmouth, NS
2019 Buick Encore Preferred 30,514 KM $16,988 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Land Rover Discovery Sport R-Dynamic SE for sale in Halifax, NS
2023 Land Rover Discovery Sport R-Dynamic SE 75,925 KM $31,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Civic SEDAN LX for sale in Dartmouth, NS
2022 Honda Civic SEDAN LX 69,225 KM $21,988 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2017 Audi A4