Recent Arrival! 2017 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4WD. Silver 2017 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4WD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV70 278hp

2017 Toyota Tacoma

157,870 KM

Details Description

$35,990

+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Tacoma

SR5

2017 Toyota Tacoma

SR5

Location

Steele Auto Group

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-405-1177

$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

157,870KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # PS7252
  • Mileage 157,870 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Mitsubishi (Halifax)

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-405-XXXX

902-405-1177

$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-405-1177

2017 Toyota Tacoma