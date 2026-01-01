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Recent Arrival!Summit White2018 Chevrolet Sonic LTFWD 6-Speed Automatic ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVTVALUE MARKET PRICING!!.Awards:* 2018 KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $20,000 * 2018 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded BrandsALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

2018 Chevrolet Sonic

121,078 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Sonic

LT

Watch This Vehicle
14454040

2018 Chevrolet Sonic

LT

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
121,078KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1JD6SB0J4130034

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,078 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Summit White2018 Chevrolet Sonic LTFWD 6-Speed Automatic ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVTVALUE MARKET PRICING!!.Awards:* 2018 KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $20,000 * 2018 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded BrandsALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [103 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm/auto 2500 rpm/manual)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

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902-982-XXXX

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902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
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Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2018 Chevrolet Sonic