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Small Station Wagons, EX-L Navi AWD CVT, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110

2018 Honda HR-V

149,099 KM

Details Description

$18,490

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Honda HR-V

EX-L NAVI

Watch This Vehicle
14073732

2018 Honda HR-V

EX-L NAVI

Location

Steele Auto Group

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-405-1177

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Contact Seller

$18,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
149,099KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3CZRU6H73JM104037

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,099 KM

Vehicle Description

Small Station Wagons, EX-L Navi AWD CVT, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Mitsubishi (Halifax)

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

Call Dealer

902-405-XXXX

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902-405-1177

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$18,490

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

902-405-1177

2018 Honda HR-V