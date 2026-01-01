$18,490+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Honda HR-V
EX-L NAVI
2018 Honda HR-V
EX-L NAVI
Location
Steele Auto Group
3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6
902-405-1177
$18,490
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
149,099KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3CZRU6H73JM104037
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 149,099 KM
Vehicle Description
Small Station Wagons, EX-L Navi AWD CVT, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Steele Auto Group
Steele Mitsubishi (Halifax)
3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6
Call Dealer
902-405-XXXX(click to show)
$18,490
+ taxes & licensing>
Steele Auto Group
902-405-1177
2018 Honda HR-V