2019 Honda Accord

81,860 KM

Details

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

81,860KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 81,860 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2019 Honda Accord SportFWD 6-Speed Manual I4 DOHC 16V TurbochargedVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, Cloth.Awards:* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value AwardsALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

