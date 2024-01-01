$19,749+ tax & licensing
2019 Mitsubishi RVR
SE
2019 Mitsubishi RVR
SE
Location
Steele Auto Group
3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6
902-405-1177
$19,749
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 106,422 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Mitsubishi RVR SE ALLOY WHEELS | HEATED SEATS Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-colour, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.Red 2019 Mitsubishi RVR SE ALLOY WHEELS | HEATED SEATS 4WD CVT 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V MIVECSteele Mitsubishi has the largest and most diverse selection of preowned vehicles in HRM. Buy with confidence, knowing we use fair market pricing guaranteeing the absolute best value in all of our pre owned inventory!Steele Auto Group is one of the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Canada, with 60 dealerships selling 29 brands and an employee base of well over 2300. Sales are up over last year and our plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada and the United States furthering our commitment to our Canadian customers as well as welcoming our new customers in the USA.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Email Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Steele Mitsubishi (Halifax)
Call Dealer
902-405-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
902-405-1177