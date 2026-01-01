$15,000+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Audi Q5
PROGRESSIV
2020 Audi Q5
PROGRESSIV
Location
Steele Auto Group
3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5
902-453-1233
$15,000
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
178,685KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WA1BNAFY9L2066580
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 178,685 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro, 7-Speed Auto-Shift Manual w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Steele Auto Group
Steele Jaguar
3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5
Call Dealer
902-453-XXXX(click to show)
$15,000
+ taxes & licensing>
Steele Auto Group
902-453-1233
2020 Audi Q5