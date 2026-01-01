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Small SUV 4WD, Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro, 7-Speed Auto-Shift Manual w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121

2020 Audi Q5

178,685 KM

Details Description

$15,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Audi Q5

PROGRESSIV

Watch This Vehicle
14114170

2020 Audi Q5

PROGRESSIV

Location

Steele Auto Group

3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

902-453-1233

Contact Seller

$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
178,685KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WA1BNAFY9L2066580

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 178,685 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro, 7-Speed Auto-Shift Manual w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Jaguar

3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

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902-453-XXXX

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902-453-1233

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$15,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

902-453-1233

2020 Audi Q5