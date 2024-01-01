Menu
Account
Sign In
Standard SUV 4WD, XLT 4WD, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.3 L/140

2020 Ford Explorer

70,223 KM

Details Description Features

$54,889

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Ford Explorer

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Explorer

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

$54,889

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
70,223KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 70,223 KM

Vehicle Description

Standard SUV 4WD, XLT 4WD, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.3 L/140

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Twin-Panel Moonroof
FRONT & 2ND ROW FLOOR LINERS
SPLASH GUARDS (DEALER INSTALLED)
AGATE BLACK METALLIC
TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT -inc: Active Transmission Warm-Up (ATWU) (STD)
EBONY ACTIVEX SEATING MATERIAL CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/power lumbar and recline and 8-way power front passenger seat w/power lumbar and power recline
ENGINE: 2.3L I-4 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
CLASS III TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Cargo Area Management System Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Cross-Traffic Alert and trailer coverage
WHEELS: 20" PREMIUM PAINTED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P255/55R20 AS BSW
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST+ -inc: Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System pinch-to-zoom capability and SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link (includes a 6-month subscription and is available in select markets only) SiriusXM audio and data services eac...
COLD WEATHER PACKAGE -inc: 1st & 2nd Row Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2018 Toyota 4Runner for sale in Halifax, NS
2018 Toyota 4Runner 120,512 KM $36,777 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-150 for sale in Halifax, NS
2020 Ford F-150 105,822 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI for sale in Halifax, NS
2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI 27,003 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$54,889

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Explorer