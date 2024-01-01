$54,889+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Ford Explorer
2020 Ford Explorer
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
$54,889
+ taxes & licensing
70,223KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 70,223 KM
Vehicle Description
Standard SUV 4WD, XLT 4WD, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.3 L/140
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Twin-Panel Moonroof
FRONT & 2ND ROW FLOOR LINERS
SPLASH GUARDS (DEALER INSTALLED)
AGATE BLACK METALLIC
TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT -inc: Active Transmission Warm-Up (ATWU) (STD)
EBONY ACTIVEX SEATING MATERIAL CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/power lumbar and recline and 8-way power front passenger seat w/power lumbar and power recline
ENGINE: 2.3L I-4 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
CLASS III TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Cargo Area Management System Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Cross-Traffic Alert and trailer coverage
WHEELS: 20" PREMIUM PAINTED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P255/55R20 AS BSW
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST+ -inc: Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System pinch-to-zoom capability and SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link (includes a 6-month subscription and is available in select markets only) SiriusXM audio and data services eac...
COLD WEATHER PACKAGE -inc: 1st & 2nd Row Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2020 Ford Explorer