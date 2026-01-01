$27,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Jaguar F-PACE
Prestige
2020 Jaguar F-PACE
Prestige
Location
Steele Auto Group
3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5
902-453-1233
$27,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
61,982KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN SADCK2GX4LA641421
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Firenze Red Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 61,982 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, 30t AWD Prestige, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
Vehicle Features
Interior
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Additional Features
Gloss Black Roof Rails
Ebony Headlining
FIRENZE RED METALLIC
SIRIUS XM SATELLITE RADIO & HD RADIO
EBONY PERFORATED GRAINED LEATHER SEAT TRIM
HEATED WINDSCREEN W/HEATED WASHER JETS
EBONY GRAINED LEATHER SEAT TRIM -inc: contrast stitching
DRIVE PACK -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control Blind Spot Assist High-Speed Emergency Braking
TECHNOLOGY PACK -inc: Full TFT Interactive Driver Display CD/DVD Player Radio: Meridian 825W Surround Sound System 16 speakers subwoofer SiriusXM satellite radio voice control and Bluetooth telephone connectivity and streaming
BLACK EXTERIOR PACK -inc: gloss black side vents and gloss black door cladding finisher Gloss Black Side Window Surround Gloss Black Grille w/Gloss Black Surround
WHEELS: 19" GLOSS BLACK (STYLE 5037)
PROTECTION PACK (DISCONTINUED) -inc: Chrome Wheel Locks Rubber Floor Mat Set Rubber Loadspace Liner
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Steele Auto Group
Steele Jaguar
3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5
Call Dealer
902-453-XXXX(click to show)
$27,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Steele Auto Group
902-453-1233
2020 Jaguar F-PACE