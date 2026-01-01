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Small SUV 4WD, 30t AWD Prestige, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

2020 Jaguar F-PACE

61,982 KM

Details Description Features

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Jaguar F-PACE

Prestige

Watch This Vehicle
14026170

2020 Jaguar F-PACE

Prestige

Location

Steele Auto Group

3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

902-453-1233

Contact Seller

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
61,982KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN SADCK2GX4LA641421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Firenze Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 61,982 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, 30t AWD Prestige, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Vehicle Features

Interior

HEAD-UP DISPLAY

Additional Features

Gloss Black Roof Rails
Ebony Headlining
FIRENZE RED METALLIC
SIRIUS XM SATELLITE RADIO & HD RADIO
EBONY PERFORATED GRAINED LEATHER SEAT TRIM
HEATED WINDSCREEN W/HEATED WASHER JETS
EBONY GRAINED LEATHER SEAT TRIM -inc: contrast stitching
DRIVE PACK -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control Blind Spot Assist High-Speed Emergency Braking
TECHNOLOGY PACK -inc: Full TFT Interactive Driver Display CD/DVD Player Radio: Meridian 825W Surround Sound System 16 speakers subwoofer SiriusXM satellite radio voice control and Bluetooth telephone connectivity and streaming
BLACK EXTERIOR PACK -inc: gloss black side vents and gloss black door cladding finisher Gloss Black Side Window Surround Gloss Black Grille w/Gloss Black Surround
WHEELS: 19" GLOSS BLACK (STYLE 5037)
PROTECTION PACK (DISCONTINUED) -inc: Chrome Wheel Locks Rubber Floor Mat Set Rubber Loadspace Liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Jaguar

3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

Call Dealer

902-453-XXXX

(click to show)

902-453-1233

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$27,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

902-453-1233

2020 Jaguar F-PACE