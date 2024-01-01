Menu
Recent Arrival!White2020 Toyota Highlander LimitedAWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.5L 6-CylinderVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, AWD.Awards:* ALG Canada Residual Value AwardsALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

2020 Toyota Highlander

85,488 KM

Details Description

$43,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota Highlander

Platinum

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Highlander

Platinum

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

$43,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
85,488KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 85,488 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
$43,990

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Highlander