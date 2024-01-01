Menu
LUXURY, ECONOMY, AND SECURITY ALL WRAPPED TOGETHER IN THIS 2020 VOLVO XC-40 MOMENTUM. POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER SUNROOF, AM/FM STEREO WITH MP3 PLAYER, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, ALUMINUM WHEELS, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY WITH VALET REMOTE, KEYLESS START, BACK UP CAMERA AND MUCH MORE! VEHICLE SOLD WITH A NEW MVI, NO CHARGE 6 MONTH OR 8000KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, FULL TANK OF GAS AND A $100 GAS CARD.

2020 Volvo XC40

56,501 KM

$33,494

+ tax & licensing
2020 Volvo XC40

Momentum

2020 Volvo XC40

Momentum

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

$33,494

+ taxes & licensing

56,501KM
Used
VIN YV4162UKXL2218950

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 56,501 KM

Vehicle Description

LUXURY, ECONOMY, AND SECURITY ALL WRAPPED TOGETHER IN THIS 2020 VOLVO XC-40 MOMENTUM. POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER SUNROOF, AM/FM STEREO WITH MP3 PLAYER, POWER DRIVER'S SEAT, ALUMINUM WHEELS, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY WITH VALET REMOTE, KEYLESS START, BACK UP CAMERA AND MUCH MORE!

VEHICLE SOLD WITH A NEW MVI, NO CHARGE 6 MONTH OR 8000KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, FULL TANK OF GAS AND A $100 GAS CARD. 

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Alarm System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Anti-Theft

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Leather Interior
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Onboard Computer
FULLY EQUIPPED
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Telematics
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
USB port
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Power Brake
Automatic day-night rearview mirror
Driver Electric Seat
Rear-Window Wiper
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

City Mazda

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

$33,494

+ taxes & licensing

City Mazda

844-850-8658

2020 Volvo XC40