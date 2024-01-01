$33,494+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Volvo XC40
Momentum
2020 Volvo XC40
Momentum
Location
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
844-850-8658
$33,494
+ taxes & licensing
56,501KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN YV4162UKXL2218950
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 56,501 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
LUXURY, ECONOMY, AND SECURITY ALL WRAPPED TOGETHER IN THIS 2020 VOLVO XC-40 MOMENTUM. POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER SUNROOF, AM/FM STEREO WITH MP3 PLAYER, POWER DRIVER'S SEAT, ALUMINUM WHEELS, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY WITH VALET REMOTE, KEYLESS START, BACK UP CAMERA AND MUCH MORE!
VEHICLE SOLD WITH A NEW MVI, NO CHARGE 6 MONTH OR 8000KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, FULL TANK OF GAS AND A $100 GAS CARD.
VEHICLE SOLD WITH A NEW MVI, NO CHARGE 6 MONTH OR 8000KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, FULL TANK OF GAS AND A $100 GAS CARD.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Alarm System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Security
Anti-Theft
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Onboard Computer
FULLY EQUIPPED
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Telematics
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
USB port
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Power Brake
Automatic day-night rearview mirror
Driver Electric Seat
Rear-Window Wiper
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From City Mazda
2016 Mazda CX-3 Gx Fwd 161,275 KM $15,494 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Sorento 2.4L LX 175,501 KM $7,500 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Sorento 2.4L LX 275,145 KM $6,500 + tax & lic
Email City Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
Call Dealer
844-850-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$33,494
+ taxes & licensing
City Mazda
844-850-8658
2020 Volvo XC40