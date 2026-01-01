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Recent Arrival!R32021 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend4WD 8-Speed Automatic 1.5L EcoBoostVALUE MARKET PRICING!!.Awards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) StudyALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

36,739 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Ford Bronco Sport

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14450869

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
36,739KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FMCR9B64MRA53634

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # TB68950A
  • Mileage 36,739 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!R32021 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend4WD 8-Speed Automatic 1.5L EcoBoostVALUE MARKET PRICING!!.Awards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) StudyALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2021 Ford Bronco Sport