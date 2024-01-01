Menu
10-Speed Automatic w/OD, PowerBoost Full-Hybrid V6 3.5 L

2021 Ford F-150

71,446 KM

$54,990

+ tax & licensing
Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

71,446KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 71,446 KM

Vehicle Description

10-Speed Automatic w/OD, PowerBoost Full-Hybrid V6 3.5 L

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: selectable drive modes: normal ECO sport tow/haul slippery deep snow/sand and mud/rut (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

1-888-418-1090
