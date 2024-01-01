Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival!Agate Black Metallic2021 Ford F-150 XLT4WD 10-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 EcoBoostVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 4WD.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

2021 Ford F-150

66,402 KM

Details Description Features

$49,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

$49,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
66,402KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black/Medium Dark Slate
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 66,402 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Agate Black Metallic2021 Ford F-150 XLT4WD 10-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 EcoBoostVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 4WD.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio

Additional Features

AGATE BLACK METALLIC
TAILGATE STEP -inc: tailgate lift assist and tailgate work surface
TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: selectable drive modes: normal ECO sport tow/haul slippery deep snow/sand and mud/rut (STD)
EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A HIGH -inc: Front License Plate Bracket Standard in provinces where required BoxLink Cargo Management System locking cleats Trailer Tow Package Towing capability up to TBD lbs tailgate LED Integrated Trailer Brake Controller...
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Towing capability up to TBD lbs tailgate LED Integrated Trailer Brake Controller Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver towing capability up to TBD lbs smart trailer tow connector (includes BLIS w/trailer tow coverage where BLI...
ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system GVWR: 3 198 kg (7 050 lb) Payload Package 3.31 Axle Ratio
XTR PACKAGE -inc: 2 chrome front tow hooks NOTE: When two-tone paint (954) is selected front and rear bumpers remain chrome Chrome Single-Tip Exhaust 6" Chrome Running Board Tires: 275/65R18 OWL A/T (T84) Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles w/Body-Co...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss for sale in Halifax, NS
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe for sale in Halifax, NS
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Lincoln MKX for sale in Halifax, NS
2016 Lincoln MKX 101,060 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,990

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

Contact Seller
2021 Ford F-150