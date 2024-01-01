Menu
10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V8 5.0 L

2021 Ford F-150

97,515 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

97,515KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TL1330
  • Mileage 97,515 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE: 5.0L V8 -inc: flex-fuel capability and auto start/stop technology GVWR: 3 198 kg (7 050 lb) Payload Package 3.31 Axle Ratio Front License Plate Bracket Standard in provinces where required

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-XXXX

