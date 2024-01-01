$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Ford F-150
2021 Ford F-150
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
97,515KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TL1330
- Mileage 97,515 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V8 5.0 L
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE: 5.0L V8 -inc: flex-fuel capability and auto start/stop technology GVWR: 3 198 kg (7 050 lb) Payload Package 3.31 Axle Ratio Front License Plate Bracket Standard in provinces where required
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
2021 Ford F-150 97,515 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Ford F-150 43,000 KM $59,000 + tax & lic
2024 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 8,500 KM $65,198 + tax & lic
Email Steele Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group
Steele Ford Lincoln
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
Call Dealer
902-982-XXXX(click to show)
902-982-3808
Alternate Numbers1-888-418-1090
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-982-3808
2021 Ford F-150