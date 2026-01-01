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Recent Arrival!Sonic Gray Pearl2021 Honda CR-V EX-LAWD CVT 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV50 190hpVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, AWD.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

2021 Honda CR-V

151,322 KM

Details Description

$24,369

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle
14521444

2021 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

$24,369

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
151,322KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H82MH223595

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # TE04840A
  • Mileage 151,322 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Sonic Gray Pearl2021 Honda CR-V EX-LAWD CVT 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV50 190hpVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, AWD.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
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$24,369

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2021 Honda CR-V