$30,494+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-30
GT AWD
2021 Mazda CX-30
GT AWD
Location
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
844-850-8658
$30,494
+ taxes & licensing
44,276KM
Used
VIN 3MVDMBDL0MM226966
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 44,276 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 MAZDA CX-30 GT ALL WHEEL DRIVE WITH SKY-ACTIVE TECHNOLOGY. 4 CYLINDER, AUTOMATIC, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING, HEATED FRONT LEATHER SEATS, POWER DRIVER'S SEAT, DRIVER'S INFORMATION CENTER, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, POWER SUNROOF, LANE CHANGE ALERT, ACTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, HEAD'S UP DISPLAY, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, KEYLESS START, ALUMINUM WHEELS AND MORE! THIS LOW MILEAGE, ONE OWNER VEHICLE WILL NOT LAST LONG AT THIS VALUE PRICE!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Alarm System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
XM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
8 speakers
HD Radio
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Power Tailgate
Temporary spare tire
Security
Anti-Theft
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Onboard Computer
FULLY EQUIPPED
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Subwoofer
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
USB port
Heated Back Seats
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Power Brake
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Automatic day-night rearview mirror
Driver Electric Seat
Rear-Window Wiper
Led Headlights
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
2021 Mazda CX-30