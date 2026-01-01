$21,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Subaru Impreza
Sport-tech
2021 Subaru Impreza
Sport-tech
Location
Steele Auto Group
3343 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5
902-407-8707
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal White
- Interior Colour Cascade Green
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 54,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 54,600 Miles! This Subaru Impreza boasts a Regular Unleaded H-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wireless Phone Connectivity, Wheels: 18" x 7.5" 10-Spoke Design Aluminum Alloy -inc: 2-tone, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning.*This Subaru Impreza Comes Equipped with These Options *Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: Lineartronic Continuously Variable -inc: hill holder system, manual mode w/paddle shift controls, lock-up torque converter, shift lock, Subaru symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive system: electronically controlled Multi-Plate Transfer clutch (MPT), hood insulator, manual mode gear position and mode indicator, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tires: 225/40 R18 All-Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection (SRVD) Blind Spot, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Steele Subaru located at 3737 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K-4X6 can get you a reliable Impreza today!
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902-407-8707
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902-407-8707