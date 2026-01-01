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Only 54,600 Miles! This Subaru Impreza boasts a Regular Unleaded H-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wireless Phone Connectivity, Wheels: 18 x 7.5 10-Spoke Design Aluminum Alloy -inc: 2-tone, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning.*This Subaru Impreza Comes Equipped with These Options *Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: Lineartronic Continuously Variable -inc: hill holder system, manual mode w/paddle shift controls, lock-up torque converter, shift lock, Subaru symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive system: electronically controlled Multi-Plate Transfer clutch (MPT), hood insulator, manual mode gear position and mode indicator, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tires: 225/40 R18 All-Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection (SRVD) Blind Spot, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Steele Subaru located at 3737 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K-4X6 can get you a reliable Impreza today!

2021 Subaru Impreza

54,600 KM

Details Description

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Subaru Impreza

Sport-tech

Watch This Vehicle
14128585

2021 Subaru Impreza

Sport-tech

Location

Steele Auto Group

3343 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

902-407-8707

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Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
54,600KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4S3GTAU67M3713525

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White
  • Interior Colour Cascade Green
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 54,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 54,600 Miles! This Subaru Impreza boasts a Regular Unleaded H-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wireless Phone Connectivity, Wheels: 18" x 7.5" 10-Spoke Design Aluminum Alloy -inc: 2-tone, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning.*This Subaru Impreza Comes Equipped with These Options *Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: Lineartronic Continuously Variable -inc: hill holder system, manual mode w/paddle shift controls, lock-up torque converter, shift lock, Subaru symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive system: electronically controlled Multi-Plate Transfer clutch (MPT), hood insulator, manual mode gear position and mode indicator, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tires: 225/40 R18 All-Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection (SRVD) Blind Spot, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Steele Subaru located at 3737 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K-4X6 can get you a reliable Impreza today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Subaru

3343 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

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902-407-XXXX

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902-407-8707

Alternate Numbers
1-888-804-7945
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$21,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

902-407-8707

2021 Subaru Impreza