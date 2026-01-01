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Recent Arrival!Platinum White Pearl2022 Acura RDX Platinum Elite SH-AWDAWD 10-Speed Automatic 2.0L 16V DOHCVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, AWD.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

2022 Acura RDX

82,483 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Acura RDX

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14137231

2022 Acura RDX

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
82,483KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5J8TC2H84NL802682

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,483 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Platinum White Pearl2022 Acura RDX Platinum Elite SH-AWDAWD 10-Speed Automatic 2.0L 16V DOHCVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, AWD.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2022 Acura RDX