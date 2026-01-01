$25,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Ford Bronco Sport
BADLANDS
2022 Ford Bronco Sport
BADLANDS
Location
Steele Auto Group
3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5
902-453-1233
$25,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
97,670KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FMCR9D97NRD55802
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # LN640786B
- Mileage 97,670 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, Badlands 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE: 2.0L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
2018 Honda HR-V EX-L NAVI 149,099 KM $18,490 + tax & lic
2015 Ford F-150 XL/STX/XLT/FX4/LARIAT 118,431 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
2020 Mitsubishi Mirage SE 26,195 KM $14,950 + tax & lic
Email Steele Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group
Steele Jaguar
3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5
Call Dealer
902-453-XXXX(click to show)
$25,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Steele Auto Group
902-453-1233
2022 Ford Bronco Sport