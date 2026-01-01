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Small SUV 4WD, Badlands 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

97,670 KM

Details Description Features

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

BADLANDS

Watch This Vehicle
14075175

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

BADLANDS

Location

Steele Auto Group

3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

902-453-1233

Contact Seller

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
97,670KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FMCR9D97NRD55802

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # LN640786B
  • Mileage 97,670 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, Badlands 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE: 2.0L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Jaguar

3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

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902-453-XXXX

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902-453-1233

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$25,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

902-453-1233

2022 Ford Bronco Sport