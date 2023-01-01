Menu
2022 Ford F-150

14,830 KM

Details Description Features

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

XL

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

14,830KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10491705
  • Stock #: S14722

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 14,830 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents2022 Ford F-150 XL4WD 10-Speed Automatic 3.5L PowerBoost Full-Hybrid V6VALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 3.5L PowerBoost Full-Hybrid V6, 4WD.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: selectable drive modes: normal ECO sport tow/haul slippery deep snow/sand and mud/rut (STD)

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

1-888-418-1090
