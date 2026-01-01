$62,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 RAM 2500
Laramie
2022 RAM 2500
Laramie
Location
Steele Auto Group
12 Lakelands Blvd., Halifax, NS B3S 1S8
902-455-0566
$62,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
121,015KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6UR5FL2NG251120
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 121,015 KM
Vehicle Description
Laramie 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Monotone Paint
Clearance Lamps
LED BED LIGHTING
Mechanical
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
220-Amp Alternator
Additional Features
PROTECTION GROUP
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Billet Silver Metallic
DUAL ALTERNATORS RATED AT 440 AMPS -inc: 220-Amp Alternator
WHEELS: 18" X 8" POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD)
Tires: LT275/70R18E OWL On-/Off-Road
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Bright Accent Shift Knob
GVWR: 4 535 KGS (10 000 LBS) (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HH -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats High-Back Seats Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Full Length Upgraded Floor Console
Adaptive Steering System
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater 220-Amp Alternator Winter Front Grille Cover Tow H...
REAR AUTO-LEVELLING AIR SUSPENSION -inc: Air Suspension Decal
MOPAR SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
IP-MOUNTED AUXILIARY SWITCHES -inc: Dash Pass-Thru Wire Circuits
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: MOPAR Spray-In Bedliner LED Bed Lighting MOPAR Deployable Bed Step
LARAMIE LEVEL D EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory Front Ventilated Seats Power Multi-Function Manual Folding Mirrors Remote Tailgate Release 17-Speaker harman/k...
Centre Stop Lamp w/Cargo Camera
SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Body-Colour Grille Surround Black Interior Accents Sport Decal Body-Colour Door Handles Body-Colour Front Bumper Painted Rear Bumper
SNOW CHIEF GROUP -inc: Clearance Lamps Tires: LT275/70R18E OWL On-/Off-Road IP-Mounted Auxiliary Switches Dash Pass-Thru Wire Circuits Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield 220-Amp Alternator
RADIO: UCONNECT 5 NAV W/12.0" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto Off-Road Info Pages Selectable Tire Fill Alert Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio Hands-Free Phone Communication 12" Touchscreen GPS Navigation GPS Antenna Input SiriusXM...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 247,374 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L 75,350 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2025 Chevrolet Trax 2RS 31,671 KM $26,977 + tax & lic
Email Steele Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group
Halifax Chrysler
12 Lakelands Blvd., Halifax, NS B3S 1S8
Call Dealer
902-455-XXXX(click to show)
902-455-0566
Alternate Numbers1-888-793-6264
$62,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Steele Auto Group
902-455-0566
2022 RAM 2500