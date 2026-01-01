$28,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Subaru WRX
Sport-tech
2022 Subaru WRX
Sport-tech
Location
Steele Auto Group
3343 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5
902-407-8707
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetite Grey
- Interior Colour Cascade Green
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 43,404 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Subaru WRX Sport-tech | Symmetrical AWD | Turbocharged BOXER | Harman Kardon Audio | EyeSight SafetySubaru Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) | Rates as low as 3.99%* | CPO Warranty IncludedThere's something about a WRX on a clear Nova Scotia evening the kind of car that makes a simple drive along the Bedford Basin or an open stretch of Highway 102 feel sharper, more connected, and genuinely enjoyable every time you get behind the wheel.The Sport-tech trim sits at the top of the WRX lineup, pairing a turbocharged 2.4L SUBARU BOXER engine with Subarus Performance Transmission and Symmetrical Full-Time AWD for strong, confidence-inspiring performance in all conditions. Acceleration is quick and responsive, while the chassis stays planted and composed through corners and uneven pavement. This one owner lease return has been well maintained, giving the next owner added confidence in its condition and care. It brings together everyday usability with a more refined interior, upgraded tech, and the kind of all-weather capability that works just as well for commuting as it does for weekend drives across Nova Scotia.Performance & Safety2.4L turbocharged SUBARU BOXER 4-cylinder engineSubaru Performance Transmission (automatic)Symmetrical Full-Time AWDEyeSight Driver Assist TechnologyAdaptive cruise controlPre-collision brakingLane centering assistVehicle Dynamics Control with traction controlComfort & TechHeated front seatsLeather and ultrasuede upholstery11.6-inch touchscreen infotainment systemApple CarPlay & Android AutoHarman Kardon premium audio systemIntegrated navigation systemDual-zone automatic climate controlKeyless entry with push-button startPower drivers seatHeated side mirrorsContact Steele Subaru in Halifax to schedule a test drive and experience this WRX Sport-tech for yourself a great way to enjoy the drive while staying ready for everything Nova Scotia roads can throw at you.SUBARU CERTIFIED PRE-OWNEDThis vehicle is Subaru Certified Pre-Owned, having successfully passed a comprehensive 160-Point Inspection completed by Subaru factory-trained technicians to ensure quality and peace of mind. Any needed repair or maintenance is performed before the vehicle is certified, so it meets Subaru's standards for safety, security, and performance. Every Subaru CPO vehicle includes a CARFAX Vehicle History Report for full transparency. Your Subaru CPO also includes a Certified Limited Warranty with coverage based on age and mileage (minimum 3-month/5,000-km), with upgrade options available through Subaru Protection Plan. For added confidence, Subaru 360 C.A.R.E. 24-hour roadside assistance backed by CAA is included across Canada and the U.S., and you'll receive a one-time 10-day / 1,000-km exchange privilege with the selling dealer. Buy with confidence knowing this vehicle has been thoroughly checked and prepared to Subaru's standards. Trade-ins are always welcome, and we're here to help make your next vehicle purchase smooth and worry-free.Ask us about flexible financing or extended warranty options.*Limited time purchase financing offer provided through Subaru Financial Services by TCCI for qualifying Subaru Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles on approved credit. Rates are subject to change without notice. See your participating Subaru dealer for complete details, terms and conditions.All Wheel Drive, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Emergency communication system: STARLINK (subscription required), Exterior Parking Camera Rear, harman/kardon® Speakers, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Sport steering wheel.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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902-407-8707
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902-407-8707