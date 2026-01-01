$43,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Audi Q5
Technik
2023 Audi Q5
Technik
Location
Steele Auto Group
6077 Columbus Street, Halifax, NS B3K 0E9
902-453-2834
$43,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
48,273KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WA1FAAFY6P2121912
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Navarra Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 48,273 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, Technik 45 TFSI quattro, 7-Speed Auto-Shift Manual w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric I-4 2.0 L/121
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
NAVARRA BLUE METALLIC
BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES -inc: contrast stitching
S LINE BLACK PACKAGE -inc: black optics (grille and window surround) and gloss black centre console S line Interior Badging Black Roof Rails Black Headliner Wheels: 8.0J x 20" 5-V-Spoke Star Design Anthracite black finish Brushed Aluminum Inlays...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Steele Auto Group
Audi Halifax
6077 Columbus Street, Halifax, NS B3K 0E9
Call Dealer
902-453-XXXX(click to show)
$43,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Steele Auto Group
902-453-2834
2023 Audi Q5