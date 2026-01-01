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Small SUV 4WD, Technik 45 TFSI quattro, 7-Speed Auto-Shift Manual w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric I-4 2.0 L/121

2023 Audi Q5

48,273 KM

Details Description Features

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Audi Q5

Technik

Watch This Vehicle
14047368

2023 Audi Q5

Technik

Location

Steele Auto Group

6077 Columbus Street, Halifax, NS B3K 0E9

902-453-2834

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Contact Seller

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
48,273KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WA1FAAFY6P2121912

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Navarra Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 48,273 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, Technik 45 TFSI quattro, 7-Speed Auto-Shift Manual w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric I-4 2.0 L/121

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

NAVARRA BLUE METALLIC
BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES -inc: contrast stitching
S LINE BLACK PACKAGE -inc: black optics (grille and window surround) and gloss black centre console S line Interior Badging Black Roof Rails Black Headliner Wheels: 8.0J x 20" 5-V-Spoke Star Design Anthracite black finish Brushed Aluminum Inlays...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Audi Halifax

6077 Columbus Street, Halifax, NS B3K 0E9

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902-453-XXXX

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902-453-2834

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$43,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

902-453-2834

2023 Audi Q5