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Two Seaters, Coupe P450 RWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Supercharger Premium Unleaded V-8 5.0 L/305

2023 Jaguar F-Type

17,692 KM

Details Description Features

$87,490

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Jaguar F-Type

P450

Watch This Vehicle
14139490

2023 Jaguar F-Type

P450

Location

Steele Auto Group

3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

902-453-1233

Contact Seller

$87,490

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
17,692KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN SAJDD1EE6PCK81411

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 17,692 KM

Vehicle Description

Two Seaters, Coupe P450 RWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Supercharger Premium Unleaded V-8 5.0 L/305

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

FUJI WHITE
EBONY GRAINED LEATHER & SUEDECLOTH SEATING SURFACES
WHEELS: 20" STYLE 5060 (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Jaguar

3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

Call Dealer

902-453-XXXX

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902-453-1233

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$87,490

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

902-453-1233

2023 Jaguar F-Type