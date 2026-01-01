$87,490+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Jaguar F-Type
P450
2023 Jaguar F-Type
P450
Location
Steele Auto Group
3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5
902-453-1233
$87,490
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
17,692KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN SAJDD1EE6PCK81411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fuji White
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 17,692 KM
Vehicle Description
Two Seaters, Coupe P450 RWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Supercharger Premium Unleaded V-8 5.0 L/305
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
FUJI WHITE
EBONY GRAINED LEATHER & SUEDECLOTH SEATING SURFACES
WHEELS: 20" STYLE 5060 (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
2021 Porsche Boxster 718 Base 49,716 KM $78,990 + tax & lic
2023 Jaguar F-Type P450 17,692 KM $87,490 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 172,001 KM $18,990 + tax & lic
Email Steele Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group
Steele Jaguar
3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5
Call Dealer
902-453-XXXX(click to show)
$87,490
+ taxes & licensing>
Steele Auto Group
902-453-1233
2023 Jaguar F-Type