$25,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Mazda CX-30
GS
2023 Mazda CX-30
GS
Location
Steele Auto Group
3343 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5
902-407-8707
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 13,929 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 13,929 Miles! This Mazda CX-30 delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wireless Phone Connectivity, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 18" Silver Metallic Finish Alloy.*This Mazda CX-30 Comes Equipped with These Options *Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed SKYACTIV-Drive Automatic -inc: manual shift mode and drive selection switch, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: 215/55R18 All-Season, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Steele Subaru, 3737 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K-4X6 to claim your Mazda CX-30!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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902-407-8707