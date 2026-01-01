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Only 13,929 Miles! This Mazda CX-30 delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wireless Phone Connectivity, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 18 Silver Metallic Finish Alloy.*This Mazda CX-30 Comes Equipped with These Options *Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed SKYACTIV-Drive Automatic -inc: manual shift mode and drive selection switch, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: 215/55R18 All-Season, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Steele Subaru, 3737 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K-4X6 to claim your Mazda CX-30!

2023 Mazda CX-30

13,929 KM

Details Description

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Mazda CX-30

GS

Watch This Vehicle
14128591

2023 Mazda CX-30

GS

Location

Steele Auto Group

3343 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

902-407-8707

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Contact Seller

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
13,929KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MVDMBCM0PM527333

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 13,929 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 13,929 Miles! This Mazda CX-30 delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wireless Phone Connectivity, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 18" Silver Metallic Finish Alloy.*This Mazda CX-30 Comes Equipped with These Options *Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed SKYACTIV-Drive Automatic -inc: manual shift mode and drive selection switch, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: 215/55R18 All-Season, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Steele Subaru, 3737 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K-4X6 to claim your Mazda CX-30!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Subaru

3343 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

Call Dealer

902-407-XXXX

(click to show)

902-407-8707

Alternate Numbers
1-888-804-7945
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$25,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

902-407-8707

2023 Mazda CX-30