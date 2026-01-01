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Recent Arrival!Labrador Black Metallic2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV GT4WD 1-Speed Automatic 2.4L I4 DOHC MIVECVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 2.4L I4 DOHC MIVEC.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander

113,567 KM

Details Description

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander

Phev GT

Watch This Vehicle
14521432

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander

Phev GT

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
113,567KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4T5VA96PZ615063

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # N044508A
  • Mileage 113,567 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Labrador Black Metallic2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV GT4WD 1-Speed Automatic 2.4L I4 DOHC MIVECVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 2.4L I4 DOHC MIVEC.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
Quick Links
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$33,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander