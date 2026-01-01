$37,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Mazda CX-50
GT| Htdseats | Leather | Cam | Warranty 2028
2024 Mazda CX-50
GT| Htdseats | Leather | Cam | Warranty 2028
Location
Century Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
844-850-8658
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
56,247KM
VIN 7MMVABDM4RN156733
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
- Interior Colour Black Heated w/Camel Stitching
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 56,247 KM
Vehicle Description
500+Used *
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: SEPT 12 2028 UNLIMITED MILEAGE
->FREE COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY: SEPT 12 2026 UNLIMITED MILEAGE
->FREE 30 DAY OR 3,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE
->FREE 160-Point Inspection
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
------------------------------------------------------
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: SEPT 12 2028 UNLIMITED MILEAGE
->FREE COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY: SEPT 12 2026 UNLIMITED MILEAGE
->FREE 30 DAY OR 3,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE
->FREE 160-Point Inspection
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
------------------------------------------------------
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Century Mazda
2022 Mazda CX-30 GS | HTDSTS | CAM | USB | WARRANTY TILL 2029 111,247 KM $22,998 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE | HTDSeats | Cam | Warranty Battery 2030 91,783 KM $32,998 + tax & lic
2024 Mazda CX-30 GS | Cam | HTD ST | Blindspot | Warranty Till 2029 46,603 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Email Century Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Century Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
Call Dealer
844-850-XXXX(click to show)
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Century Mazda
844-850-8658
2024 Mazda CX-50