$134,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2025 BMW X5
M Competition
2025 BMW X5
M Competition
Location
Steele Auto Group
3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5
902-453-1233
$134,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
27,459KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5YM13ET01S9X07036
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 27,459 KM
Vehicle Description
Standard SUV 4WD, Competition Sports Activity Vehicle, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Twin Turbo Gas/Electric V-8 4.4 L/268
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Steele Auto Group
Steele Jaguar
3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5
Call Dealer
902-453-XXXX(click to show)
$134,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Steele Auto Group
902-453-1233
2025 BMW X5