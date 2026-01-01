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Standard SUV 4WD, Competition Sports Activity Vehicle, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Twin Turbo Gas/Electric V-8 4.4 L/268

2025 BMW X5

27,459 KM

Details Description

$134,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 BMW X5

M Competition

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14521471

2025 BMW X5

M Competition

Location

Steele Auto Group

3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

902-453-1233

Contact Seller

$134,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
27,459KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5YM13ET01S9X07036

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 27,459 KM

Vehicle Description

Standard SUV 4WD, Competition Sports Activity Vehicle, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Twin Turbo Gas/Electric V-8 4.4 L/268

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Jaguar

3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

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902-453-XXXX

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902-453-1233

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$134,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

902-453-1233

2025 BMW X5