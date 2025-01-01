$36,991+ taxes & licensing
2025 Mazda CX-5
GS | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless |
2025 Mazda CX-5
GS | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless |
Location
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
844-850-8658
$36,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
35,896KM
VIN JM3KFBCL2S0552652
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Crystal Blue Mica
- Interior Colour Heated Black Cloth
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 35,896 KM
Vehicle Description
500+Used *
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Sept 04 2031 OR 140 000KMS
->FREE COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY: Sept 04 2027 UNLIMITED MILEAGE
->FREE 24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE : Sept 04 2031 OR 140 000KMS
->FREE 30 DAY OR 3,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE
->FREE 160-Point Inspection
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
------------------------------------------------------
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.
------------------------------------------------------
