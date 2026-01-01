$39,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2025 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
CLA 250 | Leather | Cam | USB | HtdSeats
2025 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
CLA 250 | Leather | Cam | USB | HtdSeats
Location
Century Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
844-850-8658
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
59,102KM
VIN W1K5J4HB4SN520715
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polar White
- Interior Colour HEATED BLACK LEATHER
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 59,102 KM
Vehicle Description
500+Used *
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: September 2028 or 80,000km
->FREE COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY: September 2028 or 80,000km
->FREE 160-Point Inspection
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
------------------------------------------------------
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.
------------------------------------------------------
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: September 2028 or 80,000km
->FREE COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY: September 2028 or 80,000km
->FREE 160-Point Inspection
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
------------------------------------------------------
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.
------------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Century Mazda
2018 Honda CR-V Touring | Leather | Roof | Cam | USB | HtdSeats 128,126 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
2020 Mazda CX-5 GS | Roof | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth 98,064 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
2024 Nissan Rogue SV Moonroof | Nav | Cam | USB | HtdSeats 53,376 KM $30,995 + tax & lic
Email Century Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Century Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
Call Dealer
844-850-XXXX(click to show)
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Century Mazda
844-850-8658
2025 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class