Menu
Account
Sign In
*Now available at Porsche of Halifax*, this *2025 Porsche 911 Carrera* presents a rare opportunity to own a lightly driven *Porsche Canada demo*, offering exceptional value and showroom condition. Finished in classic *White* over a *Black/Limestone Beige Interior with Leather Seats*, it delivers refined comfort, modern technology, and unmistakable Porsche design.*Included with a Porsche CPO Program Vehicle:* * *2 years of Unlimited-Kilometer Porsche Approved Warranty Coverage, starting either (A) The day after the New Vehicle Limited Warranty expires or (B) The day you take Delivery (if the New Vehicle Limited Warranty is expired)* * *A 111-Point Inspection performed by Porsche-trained technicians, using only genuine Porsche Parts.* * *For the duration of the Warranty period, 24-hour Porsche Roadside Assistance, including towing, emergency fuel delivery, lock out service, trip interruption coverage, and more.*==== Comfort & Convenience ==== * *Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-way)* with Memory Package for exceptional long-distance comfort * *Ventilated Front Seats* providing year-round luxury * *Heated GT Sport Steering Wheel in Leather* * *Electric Slide/Tilt Glass Sunroof* enhancing cabin ambiance * *Ionizer* and *Premium Interior Finishes* creating a clean, refined environment * *Rear Seats* for added versatility==== Technology & Assistance ==== * *Premium Package* including advanced comfort and convenience features * *Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)* for relaxed highway driving * *Surround View with Active Parking Support* for effortless maneuvering * *Lane Change Assist (LCA)* providing added awareness and safety * *Sport Chrono Package* enhancing drive modes and responsiveness * *BOSE® Surround Sound System* delivering crisp, immersive audio==== Exterior & Performance Details ==== * *20/21 Carrera Exclusive Design Wheels* for an elegant, dynamic stance * *Sport Exhaust System with Silver Tailpipes* * *Under-Door Puddle Light Projectors* * *Model Designation Simplified to 911* for a clean, classic appearance * *Extended Range Fuel Tank (22.1 gallons)* for greater convenience between fill-ups----------------------------------------The *2025 911 Carrera* in White offers the perfect blend of modern luxury, everyday comfort, and iconic Porsche performance---enhanced by its status as a *PCL dealer demo*, ensuring excellent condition, low kilometres, and outstanding value. *Now at Porsche of Halifax*---contact us today to schedule your private viewing or test drive.

2025 Porsche 911

1,182 KM

Details Description

$171,977

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Porsche 911

Carrera

Watch This Vehicle
13178624

2025 Porsche 911

Carrera

Location

Steele Auto Group

3367 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

902-453-8800

  1. 13178624
  2. 13178624
  3. 13178624
  4. 13178624
  5. 13178624
  6. 13178624
  7. 13178624
Contact Seller

$171,977

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
1,182KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WP0AA2A91SS207529

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour UA - Standard Interior in Black/Limestone Beige
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 1,182 KM

Vehicle Description

*Now available at Porsche of Halifax*, this *2025 Porsche 911 Carrera* presents a rare opportunity to own a lightly driven *Porsche Canada demo*, offering exceptional value and showroom condition. Finished in classic *White* over a *Black/Limestone Beige Interior with Leather Seats*, it delivers refined comfort, modern technology, and unmistakable Porsche design.*Included with a Porsche CPO Program Vehicle:* * *2 years of Unlimited-Kilometer Porsche Approved Warranty Coverage, starting either (A) The day after the New Vehicle Limited Warranty expires or (B) The day you take Delivery (if the New Vehicle Limited Warranty is expired)* * *A 111-Point Inspection performed by Porsche-trained technicians, using only genuine Porsche Parts.* * *For the duration of the Warranty period, 24-hour Porsche Roadside Assistance, including towing, emergency fuel delivery, lock out service, trip interruption coverage, and more.*==== Comfort & Convenience ==== * *Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-way)* with Memory Package for exceptional long-distance comfort * *Ventilated Front Seats* providing year-round luxury * *Heated GT Sport Steering Wheel in Leather* * *Electric Slide/Tilt Glass Sunroof* enhancing cabin ambiance * *Ionizer* and *Premium Interior Finishes* creating a clean, refined environment * *Rear Seats* for added versatility==== Technology & Assistance ==== * *Premium Package* including advanced comfort and convenience features * *Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)* for relaxed highway driving * *Surround View with Active Parking Support* for effortless maneuvering * *Lane Change Assist (LCA)* providing added awareness and safety * *Sport Chrono Package* enhancing drive modes and responsiveness * *BOSE® Surround Sound System* delivering crisp, immersive audio==== Exterior & Performance Details ==== * *20"/21" Carrera Exclusive Design Wheels* for an elegant, dynamic stance * *Sport Exhaust System with Silver Tailpipes* * *Under-Door Puddle Light Projectors* * *Model Designation Simplified to "911"* for a clean, classic appearance * *Extended Range Fuel Tank (22.1 gallons)* for greater convenience between fill-ups----------------------------------------The *2025 911 Carrera* in White offers the perfect blend of modern luxury, everyday comfort, and iconic Porsche performance---enhanced by its status as a *PCL dealer demo*, ensuring excellent condition, low kilometres, and outstanding value. *Now at Porsche of Halifax*---contact us today to schedule your private viewing or test drive.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ for sale in Dartmouth, NS
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 247,538 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mazda MAZDA3 SE for sale in Dartmouth, NS
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 SE 202,836 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Malibu 1LT for sale in Dartmouth, NS
2023 Chevrolet Malibu 1LT 83,907 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Porsche Of Halifax

3367 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

Call Dealer

902-453-XXXX

(click to show)

902-453-8800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$171,977

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

902-453-8800

2025 Porsche 911