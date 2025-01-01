$171,977+ taxes & licensing
2025 Porsche 911
Carrera
2025 Porsche 911
Carrera
Location
Steele Auto Group
3367 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5
902-453-8800
$171,977
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour UA - Standard Interior in Black/Limestone Beige
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 1,182 KM
Vehicle Description
*Now available at Porsche of Halifax*, this *2025 Porsche 911 Carrera* presents a rare opportunity to own a lightly driven *Porsche Canada demo*, offering exceptional value and showroom condition. Finished in classic *White* over a *Black/Limestone Beige Interior with Leather Seats*, it delivers refined comfort, modern technology, and unmistakable Porsche design.*Included with a Porsche CPO Program Vehicle:* * *2 years of Unlimited-Kilometer Porsche Approved Warranty Coverage, starting either (A) The day after the New Vehicle Limited Warranty expires or (B) The day you take Delivery (if the New Vehicle Limited Warranty is expired)* * *A 111-Point Inspection performed by Porsche-trained technicians, using only genuine Porsche Parts.* * *For the duration of the Warranty period, 24-hour Porsche Roadside Assistance, including towing, emergency fuel delivery, lock out service, trip interruption coverage, and more.*==== Comfort & Convenience ==== * *Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-way)* with Memory Package for exceptional long-distance comfort * *Ventilated Front Seats* providing year-round luxury * *Heated GT Sport Steering Wheel in Leather* * *Electric Slide/Tilt Glass Sunroof* enhancing cabin ambiance * *Ionizer* and *Premium Interior Finishes* creating a clean, refined environment * *Rear Seats* for added versatility==== Technology & Assistance ==== * *Premium Package* including advanced comfort and convenience features * *Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)* for relaxed highway driving * *Surround View with Active Parking Support* for effortless maneuvering * *Lane Change Assist (LCA)* providing added awareness and safety * *Sport Chrono Package* enhancing drive modes and responsiveness * *BOSE® Surround Sound System* delivering crisp, immersive audio==== Exterior & Performance Details ==== * *20"/21" Carrera Exclusive Design Wheels* for an elegant, dynamic stance * *Sport Exhaust System with Silver Tailpipes* * *Under-Door Puddle Light Projectors* * *Model Designation Simplified to "911"* for a clean, classic appearance * *Extended Range Fuel Tank (22.1 gallons)* for greater convenience between fill-ups----------------------------------------The *2025 911 Carrera* in White offers the perfect blend of modern luxury, everyday comfort, and iconic Porsche performance---enhanced by its status as a *PCL dealer demo*, ensuring excellent condition, low kilometres, and outstanding value. *Now at Porsche of Halifax*---contact us today to schedule your private viewing or test drive.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Email Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Porsche Of Halifax
Call Dealer
902-453-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
902-453-8800