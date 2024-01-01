$22,650+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Bolt
EV LT
2017 Chevrolet Bolt
EV LT
Location
Forbes Kia Bridgewater
15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2
902-543-9542
$22,650
+ taxes & licensing
48,931KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1FW6S03H4136578
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 1183A1
- Mileage 48,931 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Compass
Additional Features
1 Speed Automatic
Forbes Kia Bridgewater
15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2
2017 Chevrolet Bolt