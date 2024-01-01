Menu
2017 Chevrolet Bolt

48,931 KM

Details Features

$22,650

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Bolt

EV LT

2017 Chevrolet Bolt

EV LT

Location

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2

902-543-9542

$22,650

+ taxes & licensing

48,931KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1FW6S03H4136578

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 1183A1
  • Mileage 48,931 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Compass

Additional Features

1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 Chevrolet Bolt