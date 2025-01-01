Menu
Account
Sign In
2017 JEEP WRANGLER SPORT XT MANUAL SHIFT, JUST TRADED IN!!!

2017 Jeep Wrangler

42,129 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle
13117598

2017 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Location

Bridgewater Mazda

15230 Nova Scotia Trunk 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X5

877-530-9666

  1. 13117598
  2. 13117598
  3. 13117598
  4. 13117598
  5. 13117598
  6. 13117598
  7. 13117598
  8. 13117598
  9. 13117598
  10. 13117598
  11. 13117598
  12. 13117598
  13. 13117598
  14. 13117598
  15. 13117598
  16. 13117598
  17. 13117598
  18. 13117598
  19. 13117598
  20. 13117598
  21. 13117598
  22. 13117598
  23. 13117598
  24. 13117598
  25. 13117598
  26. 13117598
  27. 13117598
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
42,129KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4AJWAG6HL602055

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 42,129 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 JEEP WRANGLER SPORT XT MANUAL SHIFT, JUST TRADED IN!!!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Exterior

tinted windows

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Additional Features

4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bridgewater Mazda

Used 2020 Subaru Outback Premier XT for sale in Hebbville, NS
2020 Subaru Outback Premier XT 56,129 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler SPORT for sale in Hebbville, NS
2017 Jeep Wrangler SPORT 42,129 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mazda CX-5 GS for sale in Hebbville, NS
2022 Mazda CX-5 GS 58,661 KM $28,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Bridgewater Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bridgewater Mazda

Bridgewater Mazda

15230 Nova Scotia Trunk 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X5

Call Dealer

877-530-XXXX

(click to show)

877-530-9666

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Bridgewater Mazda

877-530-9666

2017 Jeep Wrangler