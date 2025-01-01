$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2017 Jeep Wrangler
Location
Bridgewater Mazda
15230 Nova Scotia Trunk 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X5
877-530-9666
Used
42,129KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4AJWAG6HL602055
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 42,129 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 JEEP WRANGLER SPORT XT MANUAL SHIFT, JUST TRADED IN!!!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Exterior
tinted windows
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Additional Features
4x4
