2020 Kia Rio

66,590 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2

902-543-9542

66,590KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPA25AD6LE256152

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 66,590 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

6 Speed Manual

902-543-XXXX

(click to show)

902-543-9542

