2020 Subaru Outback
Premier XT
Location
Bridgewater Mazda
15230 Nova Scotia Trunk 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X5
877-530-9666
Used
56,129KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4S4BTHPD0L3116272
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 56,129 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 SUBARU OUTBACK PREMIER XT LOW KM'S
COMING SOON!!!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Ventilated Seats
Comfort
rear air
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
Dual Air Controls
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
