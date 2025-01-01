Menu
2020 SUBARU OUTBACK PREMIER XT LOW KMS COMING SOON!!!

2020 Subaru Outback

56,129 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Subaru Outback

Premier XT

2020 Subaru Outback

Premier XT

Bridgewater Mazda

15230 Nova Scotia Trunk 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X5

877-530-9666

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
56,129KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4S4BTHPD0L3116272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 56,129 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 SUBARU OUTBACK PREMIER XT LOW KM'S

COMING SOON!!!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Ventilated Seats

Comfort

rear air

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
Dual Air Controls
CVT

