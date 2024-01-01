Menu
2021 Kia Seltos

50,700 KM

2021 Kia Seltos

SX Turbo

2021 Kia Seltos

SX Turbo

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2

902-543-9542

50,700KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDETCA29M7228350

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # U1255
  Mileage 50,700 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

902-543-9542

2021 Kia Seltos