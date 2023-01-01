$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bridgewater Mazda
877-530-9666
2022 Mazda CX-3
GS
Location
15230 Nova Scotia Trunk 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X5
877-530-9666
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
18,061KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10396761
- VIN: JM1DKFC74N1604899
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 18,061 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST TRADED IN!!!!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Interior
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Exterior
tinted windows
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Additional Features
Premium Audio
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bridgewater Mazda
15230 Nova Scotia Trunk 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X5