Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Mazda CX-3

18,061 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bridgewater Mazda

877-530-9666

Contact Seller
2022 Mazda CX-3

2022 Mazda CX-3

GS

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Mazda CX-3

GS

Location

Bridgewater Mazda

15230 Nova Scotia Trunk 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X5

877-530-9666

  1. 10396761
  2. 10396761
  3. 10396761
  4. 10396761
  5. 10396761
  6. 10396761
  7. 10396761
  8. 10396761
  9. 10396761
  10. 10396761
  11. 10396761
  12. 10396761
  13. 10396761
  14. 10396761
  15. 10396761
  16. 10396761
  17. 10396761
  18. 10396761
  19. 10396761
  20. 10396761
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
18,061KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10396761
  • VIN: JM1DKFC74N1604899

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 18,061 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST TRADED IN!!!!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Exterior

tinted windows

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Premium Audio
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bridgewater Mazda

2022 Mazda CX-3 GS
 18,061 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Mazda CX-5 GS
 71,159 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Mazda CX-30 GT
 44,253 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bridgewater Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bridgewater Mazda

Bridgewater Mazda

15230 Nova Scotia Trunk 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X5

Call Dealer

877-530-XXXX

(click to show)

877-530-9666

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory