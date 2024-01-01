$30,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 Kia Sportage
LX
2023 Kia Sportage
LX
Location
Forbes Kia Bridgewater
15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2
902-543-9542
$30,950
+ taxes & licensing
23,936KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KNDPUCAF7P7082138
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 23,936 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Forbes Kia Bridgewater
2016 BMW X3 xDrive28i 133,355 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2010 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg Edition 212,592 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Kia Sportage EX 140,744 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Forbes Kia Bridgewater
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Forbes Kia Bridgewater
15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2
Call Dealer
902-543-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$30,950
+ taxes & licensing
Forbes Kia Bridgewater
902-543-9542
2023 Kia Sportage