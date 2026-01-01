2016 Toyota RAV4

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<p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;>$15,995 + tax, licensing and admin. fee*</p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;>NEW! <strong>Contact us today</strong>,<strong> </strong>if youre interested in this vehicle and want to beat the rush! Or stay tuned as more photos and details may be posted soon. Act now, vehicles often sell before more photos are posted online!</p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;>Financing - Submit an application on our website ruralworxautosales.com or contact us to determine eligibility</p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;>Delivery - We ship coast to coast! Contact us for details</p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;>Many extras, accessories and aftermarket products available for purchase and/or install through us here at RuralWorx Auto! Including Lift Kits, Levelling Kits; Aftermarket, OEM Replica or Steel Wheels; Aggressive (Truck), Performance (Car) or Winter Tires; Winter Floor Mats; Roof Racks, Back Racks, Side Steps and Side Rails, Tonneau Covers; Towing Equipment and much more! Ask us about pricing and availability for this vehicle!</p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; min-height: 15px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; min-height: 15px;>Contact us today by:</p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><strong>PHONE/TEXT:</strong> (902) 956-0179 <strong>|</strong></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><strong>EMAIL:</strong> ruralworxautosales@gmail.com <strong>|</strong></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><strong>MESSAGE US ON OUR WEBSITE:</strong> ruralworxautosales.com <strong>|</strong></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><strong>MESSAGE US ON FACEBOOK/INSTAGRAM:</strong> RuralWorx AutoSales <strong>|</strong></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><strong>MESSAGE US ON ANY LISTING ON AUTOTRADER, CARGURUS, CARPAGES OR KIJIJI: </strong>RuralWorx Auto Sales <strong>|</strong></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><strong>VISIT US:</strong> Drop by our Hilden car dealership, conveniently located between Truro and Halifax! <strong>|</strong></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;>Disclaimer: Prices are not guaranteed and may be changed without notice</p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;>*$499 administration fee, taxes and licensing to be determined</p>

2016 Toyota RAV4

157,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Toyota RAV4

LE

Watch This Vehicle
14203344.814751621?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=33175

2016 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

902-843-2133

Contact Seller

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
157,000KM
VIN 2T3BFREV0GW435364

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,000 KM

Vehicle Description

$15,995 + tax, licensing and admin. fee*

 

NEW! Contact us today, if you're interested in this vehicle and want to beat the rush! Or stay tuned as more photos and details may be posted soon. Act now, vehicles often sell before more photos are posted online!

 

Financing - Submit an application on our website ruralworxautosales.com or contact us to determine eligibility

 

Delivery - We ship coast to coast! Contact us for details

 

Many extras, accessories and aftermarket products available for purchase and/or install through us here at RuralWorx Auto! Including Lift Kits, Levelling Kits; Aftermarket, OEM Replica or Steel Wheels; Aggressive (Truck), Performance (Car) or Winter Tires; Winter Floor Mats; Roof Racks, Back Racks, Side Steps and Side Rails, Tonneau Covers; Towing Equipment and much more! Ask us about pricing and availability for this vehicle!

 

Contact us today by:

PHONE/TEXT: (902) 956-0179 |

EMAIL: ruralworxautosales@gmail.com |

MESSAGE US ON OUR WEBSITE: ruralworxautosales.com |

MESSAGE US ON FACEBOOK/INSTAGRAM: RuralWorx AutoSales |

MESSAGE US ON ANY LISTING ON AUTOTRADER, CARGURUS, CARPAGES OR KIJIJI: RuralWorx Auto Sales |

VISIT US: Drop by our Hilden car dealership, conveniently located between Truro and Halifax! |

 

Disclaimer: Prices are not guaranteed and may be changed without notice

 

*$499 administration fee, taxes and licensing to be determined

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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RuralWorx Auto Sales

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-2133

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$15,995

+ taxes & licensing>

RuralWorx Auto Sales

902-843-2133

2016 Toyota RAV4