NEW! If youre interested in this vehicle and want to beat the rush, contact us now! Or stay tuned as photos and more details will be posted soon.

Financing, trade-ins and delivery may be possible!

PHONE/TEXT: (902) 956-0179 |
EMAIL: ruralworxautosales@gmail.com |
MESSAGE ON SOCIAL MEDIA: RuralWorx AutoSales |
WEBSITE: ruralworxautosales.com |
VISIT US: Drop by our Hilden car dealership, conveniently located between Truro and Halifax!

Disclaimer: Prices are not guaranteed and may be changed without notice

2019 Honda Civic

64,000 KM

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Civic

LX

2019 Honda Civic

LX

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

902-843-2133

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

64,000KM
Used
VIN 2HGFC2F57KH016681

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,000 KM

NEW! If you're interested in this vehicle and want to beat the rush, contact us now! Or stay tuned as photos and more details will be posted soon.

 

Financing, trade-ins and delivery may be possible!

 

PHONE/TEXT: (902) 956-0179 |

EMAIL: ruralworxautosales@gmail.com |

MESSAGE ON SOCIAL MEDIA: RuralWorx AutoSales |

WEBSITE: ruralworxautosales.com |

VISIT US: Drop by our Hilden car dealership, conveniently located between Truro and Halifax!

 

Disclaimer: Prices are not guaranteed and may be changed without notice

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning

Automatic Headlights

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

