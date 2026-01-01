$46,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota 4Runner
Trail Special Edition
2021 Toyota 4Runner
Trail Special Edition
Location
RuralWorx Auto Sales
2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0
902-843-2133
$46,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ARMY GREEN
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 159,500 KM
Vehicle Description
-Ultra Rare TRAIL Special Edition
--Army Green Exterior Colour
--TRAIL Specific Dark Grey TRD Off Road Wheels
--Black Badges
--Yakima LoadWarrior Cargo Basket
--Sliding Rear Cargo Deck
-GREAT PRICE
-Dealer Maintained
$46,995 + tax, licensing and admin. fee*
NEW! Contact us today, if you're interested in this vehicle and want to beat the rush! Or stay tuned as more photos and details may be posted soon. Act now, vehicles often sell before more photos are posted online!
Financing - Submit an application on our website ruralworxautosales.com or contact us to determine eligibility
Delivery - We ship coast to coast! Contact us for details
Many extras, accessories and aftermarket products available for purchase and/or install through us here at RuralWorx Auto! Including Lift Kits, Levelling Kits; Aftermarket, OEM Replica or Steel Wheels; Aggressive (Truck), Performance (Car) or Winter Tires; Winter Floor Mats; Roof Racks, Back Racks, Side Steps and Side Rails, Tonneau Covers; Towing Equipment and much more! Ask us about pricing and availability for this vehicle!
Contact us today by:
PHONE/TEXT: (902) 956-0179 |
EMAIL: ruralworxautosales@gmail.com |
MESSAGE US ON OUR WEBSITE: ruralworxautosales.com |
MESSAGE US ON FACEBOOK/INSTAGRAM: RuralWorx AutoSales |
MESSAGE US ON ANY LISTING ON AUTOTRADER, CARGURUS, CARPAGES OR KIJIJI: RuralWorx Auto Sales |
VISIT US: Drop by our Hilden car dealership, conveniently located between Truro and Halifax! |
Disclaimer: Prices are not guaranteed and may be changed without notice
*$499 administration fee, taxes and licensing to be determined
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
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Comfort
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902-843-2133