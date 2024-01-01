$17,885+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Edge
SEL
2016 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
Steele Auto Group
9184 Commercial St, Kentville, NS B4N 3V9
902-681-8300
$17,885
+ taxes & licensing
102,802KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 102,802 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, 4dr SEL AWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L I4 ECOBOOST -inc: active grille shutters Engine Block Heater (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTOMATIC (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steele Auto Group
Steele Valley Chevrolet Buick GMC
9184 Commercial St, Kentville, NS B4N 3V9
2016 Ford Edge