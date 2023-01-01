Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Ford Expedition

83,865 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Valley Ford Limited

902-678-1330

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Expedition

2021 Ford Expedition

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Expedition

Limited

Location

Valley Ford Limited

898 Park Street PO Box 944, Kentville, NS B4N 4H8

902-678-1330

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
83,865KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10273374
  • Stock #: 23P106
  • VIN: 1FMJU2AT6MEA34459

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 23P106
  • Mileage 83,865 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Valley Ford Limited

2021 Ford Expedition...
 83,865 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Mitsubishi Ecli...
 65,070 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Edge Titan...
 63,745 KM
$38,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Valley Ford Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Valley Ford Limited

Valley Ford Limited

Primary

898 Park Street PO Box 944, Kentville, NS B4N 4H8

Call Dealer

902-678-XXXX

(click to show)

902-678-1330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory