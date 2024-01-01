$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai PALISADE
Preferred 8-Passenger AWD
2021 Hyundai PALISADE
Preferred 8-Passenger AWD
Valley Ford Limited
898 Park Street PO Box 944, Kentville, NS B4N 4H8
902-678-1330
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
90,738KM
Used
VIN KM8R3DHEXMU245775
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hyper White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 24P011
- Mileage 90,738 KM
