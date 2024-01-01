$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Bronco Sport
OUTER BANKS 4X4
Location
Valley Ford Limited
898 Park Street PO Box 944, Kentville, NS B4N 4H8
902-678-1330
26,779KM
Used
VIN 3FMCR9C63PRD28381
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Stock # 24059A
- Mileage 26,779 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Valley Ford Limited
Valley Ford Limited
898 Park Street PO Box 944, Kentville, NS B4N 4H8
Valley Ford Limited
2023 Ford Bronco Sport