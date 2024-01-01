Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Ford Bronco Sport

26,779 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Ford Bronco Sport

OUTER BANKS 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Ford Bronco Sport

OUTER BANKS 4X4

Location

Valley Ford Limited

898 Park Street PO Box 944, Kentville, NS B4N 4H8

902-678-1330

  1. 11060720
  2. 11060720
  3. 11060720
  4. 11060720
  5. 11060720
  6. 11060720
  7. 11060720
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
26,779KM
Used
VIN 3FMCR9C63PRD28381

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Stock # 24059A
  • Mileage 26,779 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Valley Ford Limited

Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX for sale in Kentville, NS
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX 116,441 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Escape Titanium Plug-In Hybrid FWD for sale in Kentville, NS
2021 Ford Escape Titanium Plug-In Hybrid FWD 103,173 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Kentville, NS
2021 Ford F-150 XLT 80,067 KM $41,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Valley Ford Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Valley Ford Limited

Valley Ford Limited

Primary

898 Park Street PO Box 944, Kentville, NS B4N 4H8

Call Dealer

902-678-XXXX

(click to show)

902-678-1330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Valley Ford Limited

902-678-1330

Contact Seller
2023 Ford Bronco Sport